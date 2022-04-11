The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council approved ratification of allocation of funds, the election board budget, and future requests for uses of tribal property during a recent meeting.
Council members agreed to ratify allocated funds to support property in Kenwood.
Chief Joe Bunch discussed the weekly Oklahoma Department of Health COVID report, and as of April 2, there were 57.6 new cases for a span of seven days.
“They moved into a pandemic state now with a total of 403 cases per week statewide,” said Bunch.
Bunch signed a check request for the Redbud Apartments in Oaks, and he also signed a Corps of Engineers agreement with the Housing Department to begin supervision of the building of the warehouse department.
Members also approved the opening of bank accounts for Redbud Apartments.
Bunch said the tribe received several calls regarding elder stipends, as some had yet to receive it.
“What I’ve been told is that we have to give it just a little bit more time for it to run its cycle. At that point, if you have elders who are asking about their check, let them know that we’re monitoring, we’ve got the complete addresses, we’re checking addresses, and a little bit later, we’ll go back and check whether those checks have been spent or not,” he said.
Bunch declared April 2022 to be Child Abuse Prevention Month, and said UKB seeks to protect the rights, welfare and safety of its citizens and children.
“Sometimes it affects more than just the families. The communities, everyone within the area are affected by this sort of thing, so please stand strong with us and help and we’ll go forward,” he said.
What's next
The next regular UKB Tribal Council meeting is May 7, at 10 a.m., in the UKB Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.