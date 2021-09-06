The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council held a short meeting Saturday, during which members decided to cancel in-person events for their annual October celebration.
Each year, the tribe invites its members and the pubic to join in on the Keetoowah Celebration. The event typically features a stomp dance, softball tournaments, vendors, stickball games and more. But Chief Joe Bunch said the State of the Band address will be delivered virtually this year, and should go online Oct. 2.
"Unfortunately, it's the second year we've done that. The risk is too tremendous at this point," Bunch said, citing COVID-19 concerns.
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March to aid tribes as they address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on Indian Country. The Bureau of Indian Affairs has disbursed $900 million to federally recognized tribes. The UKB is still discussing how it will distribute its allocation.
Bunch said the tribe needs to look further at what dollars are in the UKB budget, but officials hope to conclude ARP distribution soon.
"As we all know, COVID had many effects on how we live and how we work," he said. "We're not back to normal at all. Some of it has to do with unemployment, some of it has to do with medical services, some of it has to do with displaced workers, school systems, remote learning and education."
The council gave its approval to submit an application for land-in-trust for UKB tribal properties and land. The body also approved opening a bank account for "historic preservation."
The UKB headquarters remains closed to the public, but is still offering curbside services. Bunch said this is to protect tribal members and employees. He also encouraged tribal members, and everyone else, to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
"For those who haven't received their vaccination, I wish they would," he said. "I hope they do, because the only way to beat this virus is to be vaccinated right now. It won't be as severe, is the theory."
What's next
The next tribal council meeting of the UKB is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.
