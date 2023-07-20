The United Keetoowah Band Education Department held its monthly book swap on Thursday, July 20, inviting guests to enjoy some fresh fruit and grab a free book – or 10.
Education Specialist Jacqueline Watson said the event started in 2021 after the UKB Education Department received a large donation of books. Since then, Watson said the collection has only grown.
“We have started getting monthly donations from Reasor’s,” said Watson.
This includes several different magazines and books, like Farmers’ Almanacs and issues of National Geographic.
Watson said there are easily over 1,000 books in the book swap collection.
“Last month, we had a volunteer come and take our large print books to nursing homes around the area,” said Watson.
Darrell McCoy and Kendall McCoy stopped by the swap Thursday afternoon to pick up several books, including “Sherlock Holmes” and “The Lord of the Rings.” This was their first time attending the event.
“We saw it on Facebook and we had to come check it out,” said Darrell.
Darrell said the two will return next month.
The department continues to accept donations and offer books to the public every month. Each book swap features a free treat for attendees, too, like hot dogs and snow cones. This month, visitors were invited to enjoy some locally-grown fresh fruit.
“These grapes are literally from a wild vine growing at Dr. [Leslie] Hannah’s yard,” said Watson.
Apples from Hannah’s property, Porter peaches, and watermelons from local vendor Ambrosio Melo were also up for grabs. Watson said any leftovers are typically given away.
August will be the last summer book swap.
“We usually try to wrap up summer ... [with] a cookout,” said Watson.
Starting in September, Watson said the department usually offers chili, soup, and bread at its fall swaps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.