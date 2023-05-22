The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma’s Office of Historic Preservation is putting together an Indian Young Adults Service Corps crew to assist with environmental and historical conservation and preservation on ancestral Cherokee homelands in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service.
The program is set for June and July.
The IYSC program hopes to create employment, education, and co-stewardship opportunities for tribal young adults.
Some of the expected activities include implementing cultural resource surveys, timber/vegetation management, bald eagle habitat management, and rivercane restoration.
Site visits to important cultural sites including Cahokia Mounds and Trail of Tears route, and many more activities across other fields.
The crew will work at the Shawnee National Forest in Illinois on June 5-30 and the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee from July 10-Aug. 4. Corp members must be between the ages of 18 to 30, and 35 if the person is a veteran.
Lodging, meals, and transportation will be provided.
The pay range is $15 to $21 an hour. Crew members will earn Public Land Corps hours, which can be used as hiring preference within the USFS. There will also be internship opportunities virtual or in person — GIS, natural sciences, anthropology, etc.
“This is the first Indian Youth Service Corps ever, and I hope this will become the template across the nation and not just between the UKB and Forest Regions 8 and 9. We’ve participated in the past with programs such as YCC, but what makes IYSC unique and special is it was constructed from day one with tribal input and with tribal interests and perspective in mind,” said Acee Watt.
“IYSC was essentially built from the ground up with the focus of engaging Native American young adults with interests in environmental conservation and historic preservation and will give them the opportunity to learn and work on their ancestral homelands in co-stewardship with the U.S. Forest Service. We really built in a lot of opportunity with this program including internships and a way to open doors for future careers in environmental services and historic preservation with the U.S. Forest Service.”
This program has UKB preference, but all interested young adult Native Americans are encouraged to apply.
They must have a valid U.S. driver’s license.
No prior experience is needed. Visit the UKB website to download an application or contact Watt at awatt@ukbnsn.gov or call 918-871-2852 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.