After some discussion among tribal officials, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians voted Saturday, March 6, to participate in the annual Tri-Council meeting with the UKB, the Cherokee Nation, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Peggy Girty, Illinois District representative, said she was not in favor of the UKB joining the other two tribes in the meeting.
"I don't think either one of the tribes are actually looking to help us," she said. "If this is just a 'go over there and just fellowship and have a good time,' then I don't think that's a reason to be participating."
But Assistant Chief Jeff Wacoche said he supported the UKB's participation: "If you're not at the table, you're on the menu."
"I like having a seat at the table, myself, and being able to express our concerns, because if we're not there, we're not heard," he said.
Among other business, the council discussed a measure to allow the chief and assistant chief to pursue charity gaming through the state of Oklahoma by applying for a bingo license. UKB Attorney General Klint Cowan said the state would likely want to see the tribe's financial audits, as the tribe would argue it is a nonprofit organization.
But because the tribe is behind on its audits, he said it could potentially slow down the process.
"Ideally, it would be on fee land, so there is still an argument about whether the state has jurisdiction," said Cowan. "What you would do is do it under the state's rules, which wouldn't get you involved in the IGRA [Indian Gaming Regulatory Act], or the NIGC [National Indian Gaming Commission] or anything. It would just be a state charitable gaming operation."
While the UKB is tied up in court on the issue of whether it has jurisdiction to game under federal law, this was an idea to try and gain revenue through the state's charitable bingo act, similar to how a church or VFW hall would operate.
"You could also just try paper bingo on your trust lands, but then you're going to probably get sued for the same reasons we're in court right now about whether you have jurisdiction to conduct gaming," said Cowan. "Because if you're conducting bingo under tribal law, that's a federal issue, and the federal courts and the NIGC would have to decide that."
The council chose to discuss the agenda item further in executive session, but took no action.
An item to allow the tribe's Indian Child Welfare and Court Clerk department to submit an application for the Department of Justice's Justice System Program for Indian Tribes Grant was approved.
The council voted to remove Adam Proctor from the UKB Corporate Board.
The tribal officials also approved a measure to have the names of Chief Joe Bunch and Treasurer Sonja Gourd on tribal checks and a checking account, while removing former Assistant Chief Jamie Thompson and Treasurer Ella Mae Worley from the items.
What's next
The next regular council meeting of the UKB is scheduled for April 10, at 10 a.m., at the tribe's Wellness Center. Video of council meetings are also available on the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma Facebook page.
