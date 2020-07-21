The United Keetoowah Band will be issuing $300 checks for the purpose of purchasing school clothing, school supplies and personal protective equipment for exclusive Keetoowah children 4-18 years old. They cannot be enrolled with UKB and another tribe at the same time.
Distribution will take place July 31, Aug. 7, and Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the UKB Peace Pavilion.
These funds will come in the form of checks and not vouchers. Parents and children will be required to sign for these checks.
UKB Enrollment will serve children 4-12 years old that do not qualify for Child Care Development Funds assistance because they live out of UKB jurisdiction, as well as all children 13-18 years old. To receive the $300 check, there is no application, however, parents/legal guardians must fill out a form at the time of pick up. The child's proof of tribal membership (enrollment card) and proof of school enrollment letter must also be presented at pick up. In addition to the $300 check from Enrollment, CCDF will be providing children 13-18 with backpacks and facemarks regardless of if they live in or out of jurisdiction.
This amount and tablet (if applicable) are issued under special circumstances for this year only. UKB Education will also be making some technology supplies available for students who distance learn, but plans for that are not finalized yet.
CCDF will serve children 4-12 years old that live in UKB jurisdiction. To receive the $300 check, parents/legal guardians must download and complete the Clothing and Supplies form from www.ukb-nsn.gov/schoolprogram. CCDF must also have the child's proof of tribal membership (enrollment card) and proof of school enrollment letter. Children 4-12 who live outside UKB jurisdiction will get their $300 through Enrollment and the Clothing and Supplies form is not needed.
Those who are unsure if they are in or out of jurisdiction should contact Enrollment at 918-871-2797.
In addition to the $300 check, CCDF will also be providing backpacks, face masks and tablets for Distance Learning to Keetoowah children 4-12 years. Tablets are only for 4-12 year olds that live in the tribal jurisdiction.
For additional questions regarding CCDF distribution, contact UKB CCDF at 918-871-2799.
For additional questions or if a child needs a replacement enrollment card, contact the UKB Enrollment Office Registrar Amanda Stopp at 918-871-2797.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.