Following the morning inauguration of new officials and district representatives, the United Keetoowah Band Council met Saturday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m.
The current officers are Chief Joe Bunch, Vice Chief Jeff Wacoche, Secretary Joyce Hawk, and Treasurer Sonja Gourd. Hawk was not present, so the approval of December 2020 meeting minutes was tabled.
Bunch said in his address to council that all COVID-19 precautions will stay in place.
"We're trying to move forward," he said.
An update on the COVID-19 vaccine was given, with Bunch saying 1,400 doses had been ordered, but they were sent to Indian Health Services. Bunch recommended UKB members contact their primary health care provider or an IHS clinic. He also offered information about signing the Cherokee Nation book which lists Cherokee speakers, as they will be some of the first to be vaccinated.
Since Gourd did not have access to the financial reports prior to being sworn in, she did not give an update to the council.
She did start her term strongly by making motions during the new business portion of the meeting: to reinstate all treasurer duties set in the UKB Constitution; have all audits performed and auditors report to the treasurer; and to have all former officials and councilors removed from bank accounts and signature authorities.
"I want to perform all audits on the tribal side and corporate side. I want to be aware of all financials going in," said Gourd.
The three resolutions were passed, with Frankie Still, Flint District; and Eddie Sacks, Canadian District; voting no for the item about audits.
The current tribal councilors are: Canadian District, Sacks; Cooweescoowee District, Cliff Wofford; Delaware District, Caleb Grimmett; Flint District, Still; Goingsnake District, William Christie; Illinois District, Peggy Girty; Saline District, Charles Smoke; Sequoyah District, Junior L. Catron; and Tahlequah District, Alvin Hicks.
According to the enrollment report, 20 applications were received and approved.
The time after the executive session brought more motions and approvals.
The motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment against Bunch carried on a 7-3 vote. Voting against the motion were: Catron, Grimmett, and Still.
One motion put forth was reinstating Charlie Dreadfulwater as director of Lighthorse Police with back pay. Dreadfulwater had been suspended while he was under investigation.
The chair of the UKB Corporate Board Jamie Thompson was suspended through vote, and a hearing date was set for his removal.
The council also approved: the process of hiring a Corporate Board director; closing the office lobby and offering curbside services in order to protect staff; the resignation of Jamie Thompson from the housing committee and approval of the nomination to replace him; the elimination of the executive director of tribal operations position since it was not budgeted; to allow human resources to amend the COVID-19 policy; to allow councilors to meet and vote electronically via video or teleconferencing; and the operation of the Kenwood store by the tribe instead of the corporate board.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the UKB Council will be Saturday, Feb. 6, in the Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.