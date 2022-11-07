The Council of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma met Nov. 5 to hear reports and approve the allocation of $1 million for a Community/Wellness Center in the Jay area.
Education Specialist Jacqueline Watson-Baker announced the UKB Education Department's plans for a yard fundraiser.
"We are wanting sponsor four of our students from Bacone [College] and one high school student to go to [Southwest American] Pop Culture conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in February, and we will be chaperoning as well as Dr. Corey Still. They are all individually working on their own papers to present at the conference," said Watson-Baker.
The "humongous" yard sale is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 10 a.m.
Watson-Baker said donations for the sale will be accepted all week, and proceeds will go students to attend this conference and discuss Native issues. Individuals may rent a spot for $25 to sell their own items.
The council heard several reports, including that from the enrollment committee. Secretary Joyce Hawk provided a summary and said the UKB had eight applications for new membership and zero for tribal relinquishment. Hawk said the committee had plans to discuss associate membership at its next meeting.
Budget Analyst Noah Nofire provided an update on the financial report and said he would answer any questions or concerns about it in executive session.
"An update on our 2021 reporting, we should submitting that to Auditing pretty soon and we'll be working on the prep for 2022," said Nofire.
In new business, the council approved:
• A request for use of Tribal Property(s) which will include leasing/rentals of any building or structures owned by the tribe, amending Resolution 22-UKB-49.
• Rescinding 22-UKB-17, which reads, "Approve the lease agreement for small property in Siloam Springs, OK to Freddy Farrell up to three years at a negotiate monthly rental rate.
• UKB Tribal membership in and the delegate and alternates for Tribal voting at National Congress of American Indians meetings, including delegate Joe Bunch, chief; and alternates Jeff Wacoche, assistant chief; Joyce Hawk, secretary; Sonja Gourd, treasurer; and all presiding Council.
• Beginning to implement a Food Distribution program on Indian Reservation FYI. This resolution is a requirement of the USDA application.
• Allocation of $1 million for a Community/Wellness Center in the Jay area.
• Removing the mask mandate.
What's next
The next meeting of the UKB Council is tentatively set for the first Saturday in December.
