During its June 3 meeting, the United Keetoowah Band heard reports on finances, ARPA funding, and a new health care facility in Tahlequah.
Corporate Board Executive Director Woody Anderson said Echota Behavioral Health held a grand opening for its new facility at 1640 W. Keetoowah St.
"It's the old Kate Miller [Optometry] building and it really looks nice," said Anderson. "I think I brag to you guys every time about the purchase that y'all made of that facility, and it is very nice. The improvements have been made and then some of the different items that our staff have bought to put inside there – it really looks classy. I think it's certainly a great example for the UKB. We're very much proud of it."
Anderson said new surveillance systems and access control have recently been installed at the EBH locations.
"Everything has been put on every building from little Kansas, Tulsa, and all the buildings here in Tahlequah. I can go on my phone right now and look at video at those facilities. We're also going to be putting some things in place so each one of our staff have a panic button, in case they need that," he said.
Anderson said the board is also working with a company to provide in-person security at each on of those locations until the UKB can provide that service itself.
Budget Analyst Noah Nofire discussed the May financial report.
"We have a couple projects in place, which include the Kenwood project, the tribal complex – getting the [departments'] buildings up to date, getting new buildings – and the renovations of the buildings that already exist,"
At the end of December, Nofire said American Rescue Plan Act funding balance was at $25,733,204.36.
"Within the duration of those three months, we accumulated an amount of expenses of $2,799,118.31, which brings the cumulative total balance of spending at the end of March 31 to $28,532,322.67," said Nofire.
The next reporting cycle, he said, will be at the end of June. Nofire gave a more detailed look at the general fund during the month of May.
"At the start of the month ... it was $764,365.21. We had a cumulative total of expenses within that specific month of $92,412.95, which brought our cumulative total for fiscal year 2023 [to] $856,778.16 for the duration of this FY 2023," he said.
Nofire asked the UKB council for clarification on the duties of the cabinet positions within tribal operations, including himself, the comptroller, tribal administrator, and human resource manager, to ensure no one "steps into each other's role." Nofire said he believes the positions are to be checks and balances on each other.
"From my understanding ... these roles have never been defined. I stress that importance of specifying these roles has a tremendous effect of the operations aspect of tribal operations," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.