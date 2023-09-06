The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, during a monthly meeting Sept. 3, discussed the travel policy and scheduled events in various districts, including the annual UKB Celebration.
Chief Joe Bunch explained one of the travel changes that might be needed.
“Sometimes the IRS travel rates change from time to time, and for us to uphold the law, we have to maintain those as well,” said Bunch.
Noah Nofire, budget analyst, explained the indirect cost related to a grant to develop a sports field. The grant is through the housing department, and the council will apply for it. The deadline is mid-October. The money is to develop a stick ball court and a marble area for youth and adults, said Bunch.
The human resources department will hold a team-building training session for employees. Notices were sent out Sept. 5.
On Sept 16, a “hog fry and fixings” meal is planned for the grand opening of the Kansas Community Building, a UKB facility.
The Illinois district meeting is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 6:30 at the Vian Community building.
A Miss Keetoowah pageant is set for Sept. 29 at UKB event center. Pageant winners serve a two-year term.
The deadline has passed to apply for clothing vouchers for students in the area schools. Those vouchers will be distributed soon.
“It’s a program for UKB youth, school age, to assist with clothing,” said Bunch.
Oct. 1 is the deadline to apply for wood for heat this winter. Human services is looking for wood vendors to supply the members for delivery early in the season.
If members need wood prior to when wood cutters start delivering, there is a supply available because wood has been cut this summer and stacked, said Bunch.
“Individuals get five ricks of wood and they will receive them through a wood vendor,” said Bunch. “Up to a hundred households will receive wood.”
More training is being considered for wood cutters. Currently, they can only cut trees that are already down. The training will focus on chainsaw training to cut standing trees that need to be cleared out.
The 73rd annual United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians celebration is slated for Oct. 5-7, honoring the Oct. 3, 1950, ratification of the UKB constitution and bylaws.
The celebration will have food vendors, arts and crafts, and traditional games such as stickball and blowguns. The address to the members by Chief Joe Bunch will happen at 11 a.m.
The naming of the next year’s tradition keepers will happen during the celebration. Tradition keepers are nominated by the community for what they have done within the tribe, and will serve for one year. A stomp dance will be held on Friday night.
“This will be demonstration stomp dance,” said Bunch.
The event is at 18300 W. Keetoowah Circle, west of Willis Road on the 76-acre parcel. There will also be a bouncy house, a free feast, and gospel singing.
What’s next
The next monthly meeting is Oct. 7 at 8-10 a.m. Directly following the meeting, the UKB 73rd annual celebration begins.
