The United Keetoowah Band Council voted during a meeting Saturday, July 1, to rescind its charter with Bacone College as a tribal college.
"Last month, we tabled this [motion] ... because we were still negotiating and still assisting the school to get out of this debt. We're still in the process and it's getting closer and closer," said Assistant Chief Jeff Wacoche.
During the June meeting's public forum, Interim Bacone College President Dr. Nicky Michael discussed the situation and said the college has been climbing out of several decades of "serious neglect" of its buildings and education. Michael said Bacone students had recently been through a lot of trauma, first the COVID-19 pandemic and then an “abusive leader.”
“He put us into the position where are in today where there are legal suits against us. We are working very diligently to solve those,” said Michael. “We want to thank the UKB for the loan you had given us. That helped keep us afloat. It paid our employees and it got the student dorms fixed. But we have not been able to recoup that, and for that, we do apologize.
Michael said Bacone College still plans to pay back the loan.
“I want to emphasize that our students need that stability, and UKB has been there the entire time to help us through this turmoil and we hope you could just hang in there a little bit longer until we get to the next level and then pull out, if you so desire,” she said.
With seven councilors voting yes, two voting no, and two abstaining, the council approved to rescind Resolution 19-UKB-34, which approved the charter with Bacone College as a tribal college.
After Chief Joe Bunch's address to the council, Wacoche discussed the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Hooper v. Tulsa.
"The wording in that opinion was very, very good. It basically reaffirmed that tribal nations have jurisdiction over our people and so, that was really beneficial right there," said Wacoche. "Just wanted to put that out there and let folks know our criminal and civil jurisdiction over our people remains strong, and as always, that's what we stand behind, and we will continue to provide criminal and civil jurisdiction over our tribal members in the Cherokee reservation."
Secretary Joyce Hawk said the Enrollment Committee met June 21 and at that time, she said there were 10 applications for new membership and three requests for tribal relinquishment.
"In those relinquishments, there was one that stated the reason for relinquishment was just, 'other.' They did not state why. And the other two were minors," said Hawk.
Hawk said gross revenue for June 1 to 31 was $29,331.24 and after fees and a refund, the net total was $28,859.14.
"Out of that net, you will see there will be Tribal Support in the amount of $8,000, minus 10% of that amount to the UKB Education [Department], which is $2,085.91," she said.
Hawk said the remaining June revenue was $18,773.23.
The council accepted these reports, as well as the financial, corporate board, and Stilwell Sub Office reports.
In new business, the council approved:
• Naming the present United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma Council and Officers as Official National Congress of Americans Indians delegates for voting and other purposes.
• Dr. John Lowe to be a member of the UKB in Oklahoma Health Board and other purposes.
• Dr. Melissa Kelly to be a member of the UKB in Oklahoma Health Board and other purposes.
• A request to increase funding for Burial Assistance for exclusive members through the Human Services Department.
• The Inflation Reduction Act of 2023 by means of disbursement to the exclusive membership by being exclusive as of July 20, 2023.
Out of executive session, the council approved the Tribal Organization Chart.
What's next
The next UKB regular council meeting is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5.
