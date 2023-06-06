The United Keetoowah Band Council met Saturday, June 3, and addressed recent conflicts with the Cherokee Nation regarding law enforcement jurisdiction.
During a May 25 Cherokee Nation Rules Committee meeting, Attorney General Sara Hill said a couple of different law enforcement agencies had reached out to her with concerns about law enforcement actions taking place in their counties by the UKB. Hill said the UKB does not have jurisdiction in the Cherokee reservation.
“The Cherokee reservation is under the exclusive tribal jurisdiction of the Cherokee Nation, and so I reached out to local law enforcement and assured them was the case,” said Hill.
Likewise, CN Marshal Shannon Buhl also said the UKB did not have jurisdiction outside its 76 acres of land in trust.
Assistant Chief Jeff Wacoche made a statement regarding UKB law enforcement jurisdiction issue.
“We are aware the recent public comments by Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma Marshal Service director and Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma attorney general erroneously stating that the UKB lacks any territorial jurisdiction on the Oklahoma Cherokee reservation. Sadly, it betrays that we are Cherokee people from one sacred fire, and it is plainly intended to divide us, not unite us. More importantly, the CNO statements are false,” Wacoche said.
He cited Section 99 of the CN criminal code.
“The word ‘peace officer’ means any tribal law enforcement officer, sheriff, police officer, federal or state law enforcement officer or any other law enforcement officer whose duty it is to enforce or preserve the public peace,” he said.
Wacoche emphasized the use of the word “any” in the code.
“There’s no word that says ‘exclusively’ in there,” he said. “Every U.S. deputy marshal, special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or any other federal law enforcement officer who is employed full-time as a law enforcement officer by the federal government who is authorized by federal law to conduct an investigation of and make any arrests for any offense in violation of federal law shall have the same authority and be empowered to act as a peace officer within the Cherokee Nation in rendering assistance to any law enforcement officer in an emergency or at the request of any officer and to arrest any person committing an offense in violation of the laws of the Cherokee Nation.”
Wacoche said the UKB has land in trust on Oklahoma’s Cherokee reservation.
“The UKB Lighthorse officers are CLEET-certified and the [Bureau of Indian Affairs] approved and issued the UKB Lighthorse a special law enforcement commission,” he said. “Any statement to the contrary is false. We pray for the day when honesty and unity prevail so can work together as a people of one fire.”
Chief Joe Bunch addressed these recent events.
“Our public safety is being undermined ... by a vicious campaign to thwart, to set back our ability to govern and protect ourselves and our tribal people,” said Bunch. “Our jurisdiction is with the Keetoowah people and our tribal members live throughout the nine districts of the historic Cherokee Nation. We’ve been good neighbors to all the communities across this district and jurisdiction, but today, those neighbors no longer wish our services. So we’re gonna continue to provide public safety for our tribal members and if asked, we will continue to show up and be there and be support.”
Dr. Nicky Michael spoke during public forum. she introduced herself as a council member for the Delaware Tribe of Indians, a mother of six boys – three of whom are UKB, and one the interim president of Bacone College. Michael said she wasn’t there to tell the council to vote one way or another, but to answer their questions regarding new business item 1: Council discussion to vote to approve/disapprove to rescind resolution 19-UKB-24, which approved chartering with Bacone College as a tribal college.
“I cannot guarantee that we will be in good shape this year or next year. We are climbing out of 25-30 years of some serious neglect of buildings at Bacone and education. It’s one of the only places that some of our students can go and feel at home. It’s a family atmosphere. No matter what happens to the buildings or classes, they know they have other Native people around to help them,” said Michael.
Michael said Bacone students had recently been through a lot of trauma, first the COVID-19 pandemic and then an “abusive leader.”
“He put us into the position where are in today where there are legal suits against us. We are working very diligently to solve those,” she said. “We want to thank the UKB for the loan you had given us. That helped keep us afloat. It paid our employees and it got the student dorms fixed. But we have not been able to recoup that, and for that, we do apologize.
Michael said Bacone still plans on paying the loan back.
“I want to emphasize that our students need that stability, and UKB has been there the entire time to help us through this turmoil and we hope you could just hang in there a little bit longer until we get to the next level and then pull out, if you so desire,” she said.
The council voted to address item 1 – a vote on whether or not to rescind resolution 19-UKB-24 – after discussion in executive session. The item was later moved to be voted on during the July regular council meeting.
In new business, the council approved:
• Amending the language to Resolution 23-UKB-46 to create a health board with the addendum that, once the UKB Health Board is fully functional, Echota Behavioral Health and Keetoowah-Cherokee Treatment Services will then fall underneath it.
• Granting the request for additional funding for the new Indian Child Welfare building. The amount requested from the council is $600,000.
What’s next
The next UKB Council meeting is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 1.
