OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma met with Gov. Kevin Stitt Wednesday, July 1, to sign a 15-year gaming compact that permits the tribe to engage in Class 2 and Class 3 gaming in Logan County.
“It is both an honor and privilege to be announcing the signing of this economic venture between the great State of Oklahoma and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians,” said UKB Chief Joe Bunch. “We thank Gov. Kevin Stitt and his administration for this monumental day and for their leadership efforts in this compact. It is a grand day for Keetoowahs and Native American tribes all over the country. It is a day when one of their own partnered with Oklahoma in building a stronger economy through the avenues of retail, food and beverage, hotel, hospitality and casino operations, all by a signing a Class III gaming compact with the state. This compact also presents an opportunity for the UKB to move forward and begin increasing health, education and job opportunities for our tribal members and elders, as well as our surrounding communities. After all, we know if our communities are doing well, the state is also doing well.”
Bunch could not be in attendance for the signing due to unforeseen circumstances. Assistant Chief Jamie Thompson was allowed to sign the compact in Bunch’s place per UKB constitution rules.
“This is a monumental day for Keetoowahs. I wanted to thank Gov. Stitt and his council that’s worked to put this compact together with our Attorney General Klint Cowan and our council,” said Thompson. “We’re trying to create a win-win situation for all Oklahomans and certainly for our tribal members. We’re looking forward to a long relationship with the state that benefits not only our tribe, but our citizens of the great state of Oklahoma.”
UKB officials joined Stitt in his offices at the capitol to sign together.
“One year after beginning gaming compact negotiations, the State has entered into its fourth compact that makes way for Oklahoma tribes to innovate and compete in a new, dynamic gaming market and strengthens State-Tribal relationships,” said Stitt. “The compact includes a commitment from the State to support the UKB’s pursuit of land for its first gaming location. This will enhance the UKB’s ability to deliver core government services to its 14,300 citizens while expanding economic development opportunities for all Oklahomans in the region.”
The compact allows the UKB to operate facilities offering Class 2 gaming, such as bingo, and Class 3 gaming including slot machines and roulette through Dec. 31, 2035.
Agreed upon terms include the United Keetoowah Band paying 18 percent in exclusivity fees on its adjusted net win amounts to the state for “nonhouse-banked card games” and “nonhouse-banked table games.”
For gaming machines, the tribe must pay 12 percent on any adjusted net win amounts up to $300 million, or 13 percent on any amount over $300 million and up to $500 million. The maximum amount the tribe could pay on gaming machines is 15 percent on its adjusted net win amounts over $500 million.
The agreement is part of Stitt’s compact renegotiation efforts with tribes in Oklahoma to pay exclusivity fees to the state in exchange for exclusive casino gaming. His office determined the previous gaming compact expired on Jan. 1.
UKB joins the Comanche Nation, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe, and the Kialegee Tribal Town in renegotiating and signing gaming compacts with the state.
Notification of the compact was sent to the U.S. Department of the Interior Wednesday. The Secretary has 45 days to approve the agreement under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act for it to take effect and for notice to be published in the Federal Register.
The tribe must also submit a Section 20 application to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to have land in Logan County taken into trust for gaming. Upon approval, the tribe can begin building and operating its facility.
For more information, contact UKB Media Director Brittney Bennett at bbennett@ukb-nsn.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.