While the Cherokee Nation and other tribes were filing lawsuits to end the dispute over renewal of the gaming compact with Gov. Kevin Stitt, two tribes – including the United Keetoowah Band – entered into an eight-month extension with the state of Oklahoma.
The offer for the extension was accepted by the UKB and the Kialegee Tribal Town after a special meeting held Friday, Dec. 27.
“After much discussion, it was decided to sign in an effort to avoid a battle with the state over the legality of gaming as we look forward to establishing economic development opportunities in the coming year,” said UKB Chief Joe Bunch in a statement. “We have not taken any actions opposing the decisions of other tribes to seek legal clarification on whether the compact automatically renews. Our signing acknowledges that there are differences in opinion on this matter between the tribes and the state.”
Bunch said the tribe wishes to maintain good relations with the state as it works to improve its own economic status.
The compact extension states there is a disagreement between the tribe and the state concerning whether the compact terminated Jan. 1, 2020, and whether the compact automatically renews for another 15-year term, while also indicating that both parties “desire to preserve their legal arguments regarding that agreement.”
“I appreciate the honesty and boldness of the Kialegee Tribal Town and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, who recognize the Jan. 1, 2020 expiration in the Model Gaming Compact and have signed on to the eight-month extension generously offered by the state,” said Stitt in a press release. “These extensions will enable the parties to negotiate a compact that better accounts for the differing needs of tribes throughout the state and the state’s interests in preserving the substantial exclusivity without a cloud of legal uncertainty.”
The Keetoowah Cherokee Casino began operations in February 1986 by playing "paper bingo" before evolving to Class II electronic gaming devices.
“Over its 27-year history, our casino held a portion of the gaming market in Tahlequah, which brought much needed resources to our tribe and tribal members,” said Bunch. “Currently, we have limited federal funds due to the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma contracting all services for the 14-county area. By doing so, they receive federal funds for all American Indians residing in this area, including our own members.”
The gaming compacts were entered into by the state of Oklahoma and 35 tribes beginning in 2005. Between July 3-8, Stitt requested that tribal leaders work with the state to renegotiate terms in the gaming compacts "within 180 days of the expiration of this Compact or any renewal thereof,” as set forth in Part 15.B of the compacts, according to the State’s press release.
The UKB does not currently operate any gaming facilities. Its facility on Muskogee Avenue was shuttered several years ago during a dispute with the Cherokee Nation over land-in-trust issues. The UKB recently won a decision over the Cherokee Nation in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, determining that UKB could asset sovereignty on 76 acres of land and place them into trust with the U.S. The Cherokee Nation is asking the Supreme Court to review that decision.
“Without our own direct access to these funds, we must return to the possibility of gaming in order to uphold the mission of serving our members,” said Bunch. “We have high hopes for the coming year and see this as a necessary step to assisting our people."
The extension of the State-Tribal Gaming Compact will expire on Aug. 31, Bunch said, “and at that time, if organization licensees or other are authorized to conduct electronic gaming in any form other than pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing pursuant to any governmental action of the state or court order following the effective date of this Compact, the Compact shall automatically renew for successive additional fifteen-year terms; provided that, within 180 days of the expiration of this Compact or any renewal thereof, either the tribe or the state, acting through its Governor, may request to renegotiate the terms of subsections A and E of Part 11 of this Compact.”
Bunch is currently the subject of an impeachment inquiry. The tribal council will meet to decision whether to proceed.
