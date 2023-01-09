UKB swears in 8 tribal councilors, 1 more approved

Eight new councilors for United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma were sworn in Saturday, Jan. 7, ahead of the tribe’s first council meeting of 2023, during which another official was approved to represent the Sequoyah District.
Those inaugurated on Saturday include: Eddie Sacks, Canadian District; Cliff Wofford, Cooweescoowee District; Elmer Panther, Delaware District; Frankie Still, Flint District; Willie Christie, Goingsnake District; Peggy Girty, Illinois District; Charles Smoke, Saline District; Alvin Hicks, Tahlequah District.
A regular council meeting at the UKB Justice Center was held after the inauguration. After roll call, Chief Joe Bunch made a motion move new business item No. 3 – council discussion to approve/disapprove appointing Levi Catron to the Sequoyah District Representative seat – to the beginning of the meeting.
“We do have a vacancy over in one of our council’s positions,” said Bunch. “I’d like to move [new business item No. 3] up to now. In other words, instead of waiting until all the way through, we’ll go all way down to item No. 3 and do it now, and hopefully with the vote we’ll bring Mr. Catron on.”
The motion to move the agenda item passed. Council discussion on approving Catron followed, with concerns from several councilors about contradicting a referendum wherein UKB members voted to require councilors to have a “diploma or driver’s license" to hold office.
The council voted to approve Catron to the Sequoyah District seat.
In new business, the council approved:
• The appointment of Merinda Reamy as the Natural Resources director.
• Rescinding resolution 21-UKB-21, creating an Executive Board.
• Extending comp time expiration period from two weeks to 30 days.
• A purchase of 60 air purifiers.
• The 18 ARPA economic relief applications known as late.
What’s next
The next UKB Council meeting is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4.
