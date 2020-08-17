During a United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council meeting Saturday, Aug. 15, Chief Joe Bunch discussed the fallout from the recent McGirt v. Oklahoma Supreme Court decision, as well as recent dealings regarding additional impeachment remedies placed on him during a June meeting.
Shortly after the high court’s ruling, it was announced that three of the Five Civilized Tribes, including the Cherokee Nation, were in discussing a set of agreements in principle with Attorney General Mike Hunter. With the council’s approval, Bunch submitted a request a Hunter “to discuss the undisclosed issues that were taking place.”
“Our fear is that the state of Oklahoma will approve a 14-county exclusive jurisidcition for CNO [Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma], and we know that’s now right,” said Bunch. “We intend to battle that as it comes along.”
In June, the council placed additional impeachment remedies on Bunch, including removing his supervision authority over employees, CEO powers, status as a signatory from the tribe’s bank account, and his ability to travel on behalf of the UKB. However, an ex parte temporary injunction on the remedies was issued by Judge Charles H. Tripp in July until a full hearing could be heard.
“Having said that, there was a stay that was committed that was issued, that I do now have the powers back again,” said Bunch. “So the hearing itself for the appeal will be effective two weeks after the election at this time.”
In new business, the council discussed a proposal by Tahlequah District Rep. Jeff Wacoche to give companies or tribes interested an opportunity to present a proposal to the UKB council and corporate board regarding the tribe’s Logan County casino project. The council voted against the measure.
The council approved a budget of $169,000 for the UKB Tradition Keepers. Chairman Matt Girty said group has had a loss of income since the pandemic occurred, and they want to be able to continue to pass along their culture and art.
“We’re experiencing hardship and the loss of income due to the closing of the gift shops, the museums, the cultural centers, the shows, demonstrations, classes during the COVID pandemic,” he said.
The council also approved to extend the COVID-19 relief assistance filing date to Oct. 1, and to extend the member exclusivity date to Sept. 30.
What's next
