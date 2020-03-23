United Keetoowah Band officials have been monitoring the current COVID-19 health situation throughout the weekend. After careful deliberation, the tribe has determined it will be further limiting its services until further notice in order to protect the well-being of UKB employees and tribal members.
Effective immediately, several departments will be closed or have a skeleton crew of essential personnel reporting on Wednesdays only to complete any necessary tribal business. Employees 65 and older have also been dismissed and shall be on administrative leave until such time that COVID-19 is no longer a health risk.
Several community services departments, including Enrollment, Health and Human Services, Housing, Indian Child Welfare and the Keetoowah Tag Agency, will be open on Wednesdays only with a skeleton crew.
The lobby will not be open to the public for these services. Instead, all applications for services will need to be put in a sealed envelope and placed in a water-tight lockbox located in front of the Community Services building. Signs will be posted directing patrons to the box.
Services applications can be found on each department’s individual tab on the www.ukb-nsn.gov website for download and printing. If this option is not available for those without internet access, contact a district representative with the information at the end of this post to obtain an application or see the Lighthorse officer on patrol on UKB grounds.
Enrollment will not be issuing any new tribal identification cards at this time, but they can mail out enrollment forms upon request at 918-871-2797.
For Health and Human Services, contact 918-871-2853.
All Housing services will be suspended unless it is an emergency that threatens the health and safety of tribal members. Those who have an emergency concern should contact the following Housing employees: Nanci McCause at 918-207-5220, Charles Deason at 918-822-1941, Tishaleta Guevara at 918-822-0568, or Richard Vann at 918-457-7075.
Indian Child Welfare will be on call. For emergencies, contact ICW Specialist Rolanda Aimerson at 918-457-9440 or ICW Director Roxana Wilden at 918-457-9383.
The Keetoowah Tag Agency will be utilizing the south patio entrance of the Community Services building to accommodate tribal members who need tags. Look for the canopy and, if possible, call ahead to check in at 918-871-2770.
The Title VI Elder and Nutrition Program will be open Monday through Friday for take-home lunch meals only once the building is operational again. More information will be released once it is available.
Lighthorse Police shall remain on patrol as needed.
The Education Department, Henry Lee Doublehead Child Development Center, Historic Preservation Office, Office of Environmental Services, John Hair Cultural Center and Museum, and the Transit Department will be closed until Monday, April 6. These departments will reopen at the discretion of the UKB Tribal Council.
These dates will be re-evaluated by the council at the close of business on April 3. Visit the official website at www.ukb-nsn.gov or the Facebook page to keep up with the latest news and for further updates.
UKB Councilor information: Eddie Sacks, Canadian, 918-822-1957; Jeannie Tidwell, Cooweescoowee, 405-822-4948; Adalane Smith, Delaware, 918-353-5036; Frankie Still, Flint, 918-507-1822; Sharon Benoit, Goingsnake, 918-507-0726; Peggy Girty, Illinois, 918-457-7067; Charles Smoke, Saline, 918-434-2094 or 918-457-7071; Berry Dotson, Sequoyah, 918-315-8849; and Jeff Wacoche, Tahlequah, 918-822-2191.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.