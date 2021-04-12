The Tribal Council of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians approved a resolution announcing its intention to exert criminal jurisdiction during a regular meeting Saturday.
UKB Attorney General Klint Cowan said the tribe will still have to implement a court system and establish a jurisdiction.
“During the planning meeting, several council members expressed the desire to go ahead and say we’re going to exert our criminal jurisdiction to the full extent possible under federal law within the reservation boundary,” he said. “So this is just a way to say this is what we’re going to do, and then as we build the criminal codes and your courts up, we’ll just follow that.”
The tribal leaders also passed a resolution to send a letter to the Arkansas Legislature and officials in Washington, D.C., opposing federal recognition for a group known as Cherokee Nation West. The Arkansas group claims to be a coalition of American Indians that emerged from government separations, independent of the Cherokee Nation, which has also opposed federal recognition for the entity.
The council adopted the 2021 UKB Gaming Code, the purpose of which councilors said was so if the tribe were to try re-establish gaming, it would have to send the code to the National Indian Gaming Commission for approval.
Fredo S. Woody Anderson was approved as the Corporate Board Executive Director, and Tyler McIntosh was named the Tribal Comptroller.
The council approved several items for the Historic Preservation Office and Office of Environmental Services, including: a UKB Food Sovereignty and Preservation Program grant; the UKB Seed Bank Program; the UKB Traditional Community Garden Program; the Cherokee Cultural Exchange and Preservation Project; and the Hazardous Waste Management Program.
What's next
The next regular tribal council meeting of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians is May 9, at 10 a.m. at the UKB Wellness Center.
