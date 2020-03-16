Out of an abundance of caution and in light of the recent Oklahoma Education System shutdown, the United Keetoowah Band administration will be implementing a staggered services system. This will help to to combat any potential COVID-19 health risks to employees and tribal patrons.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, all community services will enact a limited services schedule. This schedule will mean UKB programs will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., until April 6.
"To maintain the health of our staff and patrons, we ask that you limit in-person visits and instead utilize phone and email communication when possible," said Chief Joe Bunch.
For Human Services, contact UKB Human Services Director Jennifer Cole Robinson at 918-871-2853. For Housing, contact UKB Housing Director Nanci McCause at 918-871-2836.
Additional department information and emails are on www.ukb-nsn.gov. Some departments have downloadable applications on the UKB website.
Those requiring physical copies of applications should refer to their local council representative for assistance.
UKB Transit will be limited to Cherokee and Adair Counties only and operate on the three-day schedule. To schedule an appointment, call 1-888-866-6705.
The UKB Office of Childcare will follow the state mandated closure of the Oklahoma Education System for a period of three weeks effective immediately and ending on April 6. This will ensure that there will be enough time to disinfect the center and allow for the safe return of staff and children.
The Elder and Nutrition Center will continue to operate, but under the newly established guidelines as “take-out” only at the regularly scheduled hours, Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, contact Director Rebecca Dreadfulwater using the main line, 918-871-2800.
"As this situation is ever-changing, we will continue to closely monitor and update as necessary. This will include evaluations about council meetings and events," said Bunch.
For emergency information, contact the United Keetoowah Band Lighthorse at 918-871-2811.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.