The United Keetoowah Band Election Board held elections for all four officer seats and six district representative seats on Monday, Nov. 2, and races for three of the top seats will continue in a runoff.
According to the UKB Election Ordinance of 2012, candidates for tribal office "must receive 50 percent plus one number of votes cast in order to be elected." If votes for two or more candidates results in a tie, the Election Board will schedule a runoff.
Based on unofficial results, Election Board representatives expect runoffs to determine the offices of chief, secretary, and treasurer.
For chief, 843 votes were cast, and the top two candidates were Woodrow Proctor and incumbent Chief Joe Bunch. The results are: Anile Locust, 118, 14 percent; Bunch, 386, 45.79 percent; Proctor, 205, 24.32 percent; Roxana Wilden, 110, 13.05 percent; and Donald Adair, 24, 2.85 percent.
With a total of 839 votes cast, Jeff Wacoche unseated Jamie Thompson as vice chief. The results from that race are: Wacoche, 457, 54.47 percent; Jimmy Ray Thirsty Sr., 56, 6.67 percent; and Thompson, 326, 38.86 percent.
The runoff for secretary may be between Joyce Hawk and Ronny Livers. The voting breakdown is: Livers, 195, 23.10 percent; Teresa Hair, 139, 16.47 percent; Hawk, 340, 40.28 percent; and Charlotte Kingfisher Wolfe, 170, 20.14 percent.
The runoff for treasurer is expected between Marlene Ballard and Sonja Gourd. The results are: James Walters, 249, 30 percent; Gourd, 300, 36.14 percent; and Ballard, 281, 33.86 percent.
Cliff Wofford won the Coweescoowee District with 52 votes, 57.14 percent, over Jeannie Tidwell, 39, 42.86 percent.
Caleb Grimmett took the Delaware District with 69 votes, 65.09 percent, over Archie Buzzard, 37, 34.91 percent.
In the Goingsnake District, William Christie won with 63 votes, 58.33 percent, over Sharon Benoit, 45, 41.67 percent.
For Illinois District, Peggy Girty garnered 25 votes, 69.44 percent, in the Illinois District against Girty's 11 votes, 30.56 percent.
Junior L. Catron came out on top in Sequoyah District with 16 votes, 51.61 percent. Catron's opponents received: Maudeen Vann, 5, 16.13 percent; and Joey Duvall, 10, 32.26 percent.
In the Tahlequah District, Sammy Allen had 118 votes, 51.75 percent, while Alvin Hicks received 110 votes, 48.25.
The runoff elections are set for Dec. 7.
Incumbent representatives who drew no opponents are: Canadian District, Eddie Sacks; Flint District, Frankie Still; and Saline District, Charles Smoke.
"The election shall be certified by the Election Board immediately after the 10-day period for filing an election contest expires, provided that if an election contest petition within the time period allowed, then no Certificate of Election shall be issued until such election contest is finally decided," states the UKB Election Ordinance of 2012.
All those elected in Monday's election and the December runoff will be sworn in during the regularly scheduled tribal council meeting to be held the first Saturday in January 2021.
