Voices Against Violence will be presented by the UKB Health and Human Services on Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m., at the United Keetoowah Band Jim Proctor Elder and Nutrition Center.
Attendees will get safety planning tips, learn domestic violence signs, and discover resources. Keetoowah member Jimmie Ross will also discuss her story of living in violence, as well as how she broke free and became a survivor.
Door prizes, free food, and T-shirts will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.