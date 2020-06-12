Beginning July 1, Keetoowahs 21 and older can begin updating their voting information with Secretary Joyce Hawk in the United Keetoowah Band Enrollment Office by calling 918-871-2800.
The last day to update information will be July 31. Those who have already updated their information for the COVID-19 relief payment have completed this step.
The candidate filing dates will be the business days between Aug. 1-10 in the Election Board Office at the UKB Wellness Center.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
