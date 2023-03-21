Bumbershoots, parasols, sunshades - whatever the preferred term, all are celebrated during March for National Umbrella Month.
Umbrellas have a long history. As Rittika Dhar wrote for the History Cooperative in January, they have existed for over 5,000 years and appear in the archeological record of ancient civilizations in Asia and the Middle East.
Beyond the classic umbrella with a crook handle, there are varieties that fold up for travel, larger ones for beach day, and a number with fashionable designs.
Vivid Salon and Boutique carries two avian-themed umbrellas - one with a pink top and flamingo head handle, and another that recalls the vibrant feathers of a parrot, complete with a carved bird to hold onto in a rainstorm.
Boutique Owner Amy Carter said the parrot umbrella only became available at her shop this year, but the flamingos have been around for longer.
"Flamingos are the most popular," said Carter.
Coincidentally, the first time Carter had the flamingo umbrellas in stock, the Tahlequah Middle School Choir was hosting its yearly fundraiser where local businesses and community members take turns "flocking" one another with a horde of plastic flamingos.
"You'd wake up and there a flock in your yard," said Carter.
Boutique staff have taken a liking to a particular flamingo named "Harold" that they keep behind the counter for rainy day errands. Whenever Carter goes out to pick up lunch on a dreary afternoon, she'll take Harold with her.
Carter sells the most umbrellas around this time of year when the rainy season starts. Regulars will come in and see the umbrellas, Carter said, but once it rains customers remember and pick one up.
Changing weather has a similar effect of other rain gear, like rain boots.
"I would say [rain boots] sell the best in springtime for sure, but rain boots aren't really thought about a lot until it rains. So any time it rains, we are normally selling rain boots," said Drew Felts of Felts Family Shoe Store. "I normally carry the Corky's rain boots for women and kids."
The National Weather Service forecasts precipitation chances over the next couple days.
However, with a return to summer temperatures on the horizon, keeping cool will soon be paramount again - and parasols can help with that.
Umbrellas not only provide protection from the rain, but from the harmful effects of the sun.
"Seek shady areas to keep cool on hot days. Take an umbrella with you to the beach or sporting event to minimize exposure to the heat and prevent sun damage to your skin," said Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, during the scorching heat last summer.
