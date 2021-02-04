ATLANTA — When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was 16-years-old, she said, a classmate of hers in high school took dozens of students hostage at gunpoint.
Now, as a freshman member of Congress representing Georgia's 14th district, she is under fire for previously spreading conspiracy theories about some of the country’s deadliest mass school shootings.
In Sept. 1990, 17-year-old Randy Floyd Addis, entered South Forsyth high school and middle school with a 30.06 semiautomatic deer rifle, a single-shot 12-gauge shotgun, a .25 caliber automatic pistol and black powder concealed in a duffel bag, according to archived reports from the Associated Press.
He took a large group of his classmates hostage and held many of them for hours.
Greene did not specifically name the incident Thursday, but told her Congressional colleagues, that during high school she was in a classroom just down the hall when a classmate took students hostage. Greene graduated from South Forsyth high school in 1992.
She recounted the story to fellow House members at the lectern before the chamber was set to vote on a resolution stripping her of her committee appointments.
Calls for Greene to be removed from committees, censured and even resign have mounted as more videos and past comments regarding her support for baseless conspiracy theories like QAnon and calls for violence against Democratic leaders — which the Republican representative has refused to apologize publicly for.
House Democrats pushed for GOP leaders to remove Greene themselves, but after the party stalled on the decision, House Majority Leader U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said on Wednesday that “it is clear there is no alternative” to a full chamber vote on a resolution to remove Greene from her appointments.
On Thursday evening, the chamber voted in favor of stripping Greene of her post on both the House and Labor and Budget committees. Eleven Republicans broke rank and joined Democrats in voting in favor of removing Greene. The resolution passed 230-199.
“School shootings are absolutely real and every child that is lost those families mourn it,” she said at the podium. “I understand how terrible it is because when I was 16 years old in 11th grade, my school was a gun-free school zone and one of my school mates brought guns to school and took our entire school hostage. And that happened right down the hall from my classroom."
No one was injured and Addis was eventually taken into custody by police. But Greene’s recollection of her experience comes after she sparked national outrage for having spread outlandish conspiracy theories about multiple mass school shootings before she took office.
A video of Greene harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg before she was elected to Congress also resurfaced and amplified calls for her to be removed from her appointment on the House Education and Labor Committee.
"I know the fear that David Hogg had that day, I know the fear that these kids have,” she said Thursday. “… I truly believe that children should never be left unprotected."
Johnny Tallant was a 40-year-old teacher at the high school in Forsyth County when Addis locked down the school.
Tallant said he was teaching American history to 10th and 11th graders — a class which Addis was supposed to be in. After hearing a gunshot, Tallant said he ran out of the classroom and wrestled Addis for his rifle.
He pulled a handgun on another teacher, Don Hutchinson, Tallant recalled.
“(Addis) pulled a handgun on Don and then he made both our classrooms go together into the same room,” he said. “Then he kept him hostage for the whole day.”
Addis had smuggled weapons into the school in a bag and said it was a science project, Tallant said.
Tallant said he doesn’t believe Greene was among those held hostage but confirmed with former colleagues that she was a student at the time. He also noted he recently spoke with Greene about the situation before she ran for office.
“She was trying to say that we should have all had guns,” Tallant said. “… Nothing happened anyway, but I don’t think us having a gun would have made it a whole lot different.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.