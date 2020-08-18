Undersheriff explains rules for vehicle pursuit

Law enforcement officials say they do their best to avoid vehicle pursuits, if possible. But the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has had to engage in the inevitable in recent weeks, and fortunately, two men escaped serious injury.
Undersheriff James Brown said CCSO's pursuit policy is "restrictive," and it's a guideline for deputies and investigators.
"They have to use their judgment and they know what the policy is," Brown said. "Not everyone is going to stop, and we know that. We're not going to chase taillights or if they don't have a light on their tag. If we turn around on them and they don't stop, we're not going to chase them."
Brown said if someone commits a violent felony - such as armed robbery, assault and battery, or murder - the deputies will pursue.
"It real restrictive on how we pursue, and at any time, a supervisor can stop a pursuit. We're always listening and there's always somebody there, whether it is one of the command staff or a deputy who's been on for a long time," he said.
On July 31, Cherokee Investigator Brad Baker tried to pull over a driver who was involved in forgery activities at a local store. James Hallford sped away on South Muskogee Avenue, and according to Baker, the suspect put others in danger by reaching speeds up to 80 mph.
As Hallford approached the intersection of Bertha Parker Bypass and Keetoowah Street, he failed to brake for traffic and was T-boned by another driver. Baker said Hallford spun out and rolled his truck, but he and the other driver escaped injury.
Brown said he can't say for sure whether this particular pursuit was justified, since he doesn't know the full details on what transpired.
On Aug. 5, a Fort Gibson woman was killed after she crashed her vehicle outside of Hulbert. Officer Bobby Robertson III, with Grand River Dam Authority Police, said Jodi Sallis was speeding at over 110 mph when she passed him. Deputy Curtis Elkins radioed a few seconds later and said Sallis had crashed.
Brown said that while deputies were following Sallis, it wasn't a pursuit.
"[Elkins] was following but he was not pursuing, and on the video, you can see she flies by GRDA," Brown said. "They were far enough back they didn't even see when she went off the hill."
Sgt. Richard Berry and Baker were in the Cherokee Casino parking lot on July 30, looking for a wanted person, when they saw the man they were seeking get into a vehicle and drive off. The sergeants followed the vehicle onto East Willis Road and activated the emergency lights and sirens for a traffic stop.
During that chase, two people on a motorcycle were almost hit, and Berry lost sight of the man. On July 31, the man was found at a house and taken into custody.
"They had gotten into a small pursuit and the next day, they ended up finding him," Brown said.
Brown said it is mandatory that dispatch notifies a supervisor if there is a pursuit, no matter the time of day or night.
County officers have a safeguard in place: When a second unit joins in, they take over all radio communications. That tactic will let the first unit focus on driving, while the second unit is radioing in every movement.
A tactic used by a trained officer to stop a vehicle during a pursuit is called the PIT maneuver, or Pursuit Intervention Technique. A pursuing car can force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. Law enforcement officers must be properly trained to conduct that maneuver, but Brown said deputies are not trained in that way.
"We usually allow the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to take the lead in a pursuit because they're authorized to do the PIT maneuver, whereas we can't," Brown said.
