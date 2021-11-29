Undersheriff stresses importance of CASA as 'voices for the children'

Officials with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country are urging volunteers to be "voices for the children."
Jo Prout, CASA executive director, said it's a critical time for children who have been abused or neglected.
"There's right at 250 children in the three courts we serve, and it's wonderful we served 60, but wouldn't it be nice if we could serve more than that?" said Prout.
CASA serves Cherokee and Adair County courts and the Cherokee Nation Tribal Court. Its mission is to recruit and train citizen volunteers to advocate for young victims of abuse and neglect in juvenile proceedings. Volunteers stand in front of judges for any child who has been abused or neglected.
Advocates go through digital and classroom training and spend two hours in each courtroom CASA serves. Advocates must be at least 21 years old, but no special education or experience is required. They are sworn in by judges and become officers of the court once they complete their course.
Prout said advocates are not people who investigate what happened to the child; that has already been done by law enforcement.
"They just gather information so they can give a better picture to the judge of what the child's circumstances are at that time," said Prout.
Cherokee County Undersheriff James Brown, who serves on the CASA Board of Directors, said the organization barely stayed afloat during the pandemic. He stressed how imperative the organization is for abused and neglected children.
"[The advocates] interact with the kids, whether it has to do with those cases involving drugs, sexual assault or whatever it may be. The advocate speaks on behalf of the kid to the court," said Brown.
Typically, an advocate will spend the next 12 to 18 months after receiving a case and keep an eye on the child while determining whether he or she has the appropriate medical care, receives the proper education, and is safe. Advocates typically report to the judge every 90 days for the duration of the case.
"That's just about how the courts function; every 90 days, a children's case will come up for review. That is when the CASA advocate gets to tell the judge whatever he or she has learned the past 90 days," said Prout.
With about 15 volunteers currently, Prout said CASA has an upcoming training opportunity on Feb. 4.
"Last year, we were able to serve 60 children and 24 of those children were placed in safe-permanent homes, which of course is the goal," she said. "
Brown said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time at CASA, and that it's been a learning experience for him since he started almost three years ago.
"The kids are helped so much and the problem is, we need more volunteers because there's lots of kids [who] are going through things," he said.
You can help
Those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can call 918-456-8788, or email cccncasa@sbcglobal.net for information. Applications are at www.cherokeecasa.org. To report a suspected abuse or neglect, call the Department of Human Services or the Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline at 800-522-3511.
