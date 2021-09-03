Cherokee County's unemployment rate was lower than for July 2021, compared to figures tallied in June, and it was significantly lower than last year's figure.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for June was lower than as it was the previous month, and also significantly lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 3.5 percent and reported a labor force of 20,328 in July, marking an increase of 55 in the job force from the previous month.
The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 710, while the number cited for June was 897.
Employment for July in Cherokee County sat at 19,618 – an increase of 242 workers from June, when a 4.4 percent jobless rate was reported.
The July jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 3.2 percent in Adair County; 2.6 percent in Delaware County; 3 percent in Mayes County; 3.5 percent in Muskogee County; 3.3 percent in Sequoyah County; and 2.8 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in July, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 6.3 percent, while McIntosh County had the second-highest jobless rate of 4.7 percent. Haskell County had the third-highest, with 4.5 percent.
Beaver County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.2 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.