According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for August was the same than the previous month, but higher the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 4 percent and a labor force of 20,004, falling 232 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 798, while there were 812 in July. Employment for August in Cherokee County sat at 19,246 - a decrease of 218 workers from July, when a 4 percent rate was reported. The August rates for surrounding counties are: 3.5 percent in Adair County; 3.2 percent in Delaware County; 3.4 percent in Mayes County; 4 percent in Muskogee County; 3.9 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.3 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 6.9 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.4 percent.
