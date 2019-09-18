Lake Area United Way will host a 2019 Cherokee County Campaign Kick Off Meet and Greet Tuesday, Sept. 24, 4-6 p.m., in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Attendees can meet Jenny Jamison, the new executive director, and learn about the agencies in the Tahlequah community working to bring resources to those who need them most.
Agencies working to assist the citizens of Cherokee County include: American Red Cross Disaster Relief, Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, CASA of Cherokee Country, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Hope House, Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Foundation, Legal Aid of Tahlequah, McCoy's, United Methodist Children’s Home-Preparation for Adult LIving, Volunteers of America/RSVP, and Women In Safe Homes.
