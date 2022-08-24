Members of the Northeastern State University/ Community Chorus are looking forward to an overseas performance tour during the 2022-'23 season.
NSU Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities Jeffery Wall, who is celebrating his 10th year at NSU, said the tour will take place during the spring semester in the Baltic nations of Latvia and Estonia.
“Many of the students have not experienced travel outside of Oklahoma. This will be life-changing for them and a beautiful opportunity for cultural exchange,” said Wall.
The chorus has roughly 40 members this year, with participants ranging from NSU students, faculty, and staff to Tahlequah area community members.
Susan LaVictoire, 59, a Tahlequah resident and choir member, plans to go on the trip. She said she enjoys being a part of the diverse group, especially getting the chance to interact with students.
“[The choir] provides a service. I’ve met some folks around my age here and it’s nice to offer the community a chance to interact [with students],” she said.
NSU junior Katherine Retherford is also planning to go on the trip, which will cost around $3,500 per member.
To help with the cost, Wall said the chorus welcomes donations, and members will be participating in raffle fundraisers.
Retherford said opportunities like this not only allow her and the chorus members to experience new ventures, but could get their names recognized by other schools. She said taking the trip will also help introduce members to other cultural traditions and values.
“People need to know more about other people around the world. Historically, what has caused the most problems is that people didn’t understand each other,” said Retherford.
During this tour, she said, some of the activities will include not only performing in multiple venues but touring the different cities and immersing themselves in the singing culture of the areas.
Wall said individuals can expect to hear a diverse repertoire of American music performed by the group this year. The chorus will be focusing on performing music of the Americas, as it is participating in the Celebration of American Music in the Baltics program.
Check it out
The chorus will be performing at the NSU Department of Music’s “Good Yule” holiday spectacular on Nov. 29. The University/ Community Chorus’ first full concert performance will be in the Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
