Over 16,000 Cherokee Nation citizens cast their ballots early, absentee, or in person for the tribe's general election on Sunday, June 4, and the unofficial results have incumbents Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Bryan Warner taking the top spots for their second terms as principal and deputy chief, respectively.
The Cherokee Nation Election Commission released the unofficial results of the tribe's general election early in the morning of June 4. Per those results, which do not include challenge ballots, Hoskin received 62.9% of the votes cast for principal chief, or 10,556 out of 16,782 total votes. Cara Cowan Watts came in second, with 23.88% or 4,008 votes; Wes Nofire, 9.97% or 1,673 votes; and David Cornsilk, 3.25% or 546 votes.
Bryan Warner received 61.54% of the votes cast for deputy chief, or 10,300 out of 16,737 total votes; David Walkingstick, 29.28% or 4,901 votes; Meredith Frailey, 6.85% or 1,147 votes; and Bill Pearson, 2.32% or 389 votes.
“Today, we celebrate not only a victory but a renewal of our shared commitment to the principles that have guided our nation for centuries,” said Hoskin and Warner in a joint statement. “Together, we will confront the challenges that lie ahead, united in our determination to uplift and empower every member of our Cherokee family.”
Candidates have to receive at least 50% plus one vote to avoid a run-off election. For the races that did not meet this requirement – which include those for District 1, 3, and 8 – runoffs are scheduled for July 8. The top two vote-getters will face each other in the runoffs.
For District 1 tribal councilor, Sasha Blackfox-Qualls received 44.46% of the vote; Dale Lee Glory, 39.05%; Trae Ratliff, 10.47%; and Brian Jackson, 6.01%.
For District 3 tribal councilor, Lisa Robison Hall received 43.33% of the vote; Sara Drywater Barnett, 28.83%; Joseph Tali Byrd, 10.21; Dyllon Fite, 7.43%; Brandon Girty, 6.71%; and Brian Speake, 3.49%.
For District 6 tribal councilor, Daryl Legg received 76.18% of the vote; Steven Russell, 18.82%; and Dustin Bush, 5%.
For District 8 tribal councilor, Codey Poindexter received 39.3% of the vote; Jillian Decker, 20.53%; John Teehee, 10.89%; Jerry Don Hardbarger, 7.76%; Timothy Fishinghawk, 7.63%; Troy Littledeer, 7.51%; and Jon Minor, 6.38%.
For District 12 tribal councilor, Dora Patzkowski received 80.97% of the vote and Crystal St John received 19.03%.
For District 13 tribal councilor, Kevin Easley Jr. received 74.93% of the vote; Warren Murray, 16.83%; and Carrie Ann Vargas, 8.24%.
For at-large tribal councilor, Julia Coates received, 72.62% of the vote; James Smay, 12.27%; Jared Coody, 9.7%; and Craig Hood, 5.4%.
All results are unofficial pending certification by CNEC.
