Unofficial results for the 2023 Cherokee Nation Runoff Election held July 8 have Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, Lisa Robison Hall, and Codey Poindexter winning their bids for tribal council.
With 56.15% of the vote, Blackfox-Qualls beat opponent Dale Lee Glory for the District 1 seat.
With 62.1% of the vote, Hall beat opponent Sara Drywater Barnett for the District 3 seat.
With 61.64% of the vote, Poindexter beat opponent Jillian Decker for the District 8 seat.
All results are unofficial pending certification by Cherokee Nation Election Commission. According to the CNEC report, these results do not reflect 52 disputed absentee ballots in District 1 and 40 disputed absentee ballots in District 3.
"We anticipate the disputed issues will be resolved on Monday, July 10 prior to the unofficial certificate of votes of the 2023 general and runoff election," CNEC states.
