The Cherokee Nation Election Commission released the unofficial results of the tribe's general election at 1:33 a.m. on June 4.
Per those results, which do not include challenge ballots, Chuck Hoskin, Jr. received 62.9% of the votes for principal chief and Bryan Warner received 61.54% of the votes for deputy chief.
For District 1 tribal councilor, Sasha Blackfox-Qualls received 44.46% of the vote; Dale Lee Glory, 39.05%; Trae Ratliff, 10.47%; and Brian Jackson, 6.01%.
For District 3 tribal councilor, Lisa Robison Hall received 43.33% of the vote; Sara Drywater Barnett, 28.83%; Joseph Tali Byrd, 10.21; Dyllon Fite, 7.43%; Brandon Girty, 6.71%; and Brian Speake, 3.49%.
