The Cherokee Nation Election Commission released the unofficial results for the June 5 election, in which nine CN Tribal Council seats were up for grabs.
In the District 2 race, Bobby Slover beat out a slate of candidates with 162 votes. Following him were: Candessa Teehee, 143; Jami Murphy, 62; Dusty Fore, 60; Claude Stover, 20; Tonya Teaney, 6; and Vicki Creel, 1.
In the District 4 race, incumbent Tribal Councilor Mike Dobbins won with 476 votes. Sarah Cowett ended up with 71 votes.
District 5 incumbent Tribal Council E.O. Smith won his re-election bid with 545 votes. Following him were R.L. Bell with 74 votes, and Richard W. Tyler with 33.
For the District 7 Tribal Council seat, Joshua Sam edged out David Comingdeer, 448 to 420. Following behind them was Gena Kirk with 59 votes.
Incumbent District 9 Tribal Councilor Mike Shambaugh won his re-election bid with 545 votes. Following him were Lawrence Panther and Joyce Nix McCarter with 226 and 140 votes, respectively.
In the race for the District 10 Tribal Council seat, Shaun Handle-Davis edged out Melvina Shotpouch, 289 to 280. Following them were: John Ann Masters Thompson, 199; Cody Williams, 13; Darrel Hicks, 13; and Dennis Ackley, 5.
Incumbent District 11 Councilor Victoria Vazquez won with 475 votes. She was followed by Mike Purcell with 229 votes, Randy Junior White with 49 votes, and Mason Hudson with one vote.
In the District 15 Tribal Council race, Danny Callison beat out Meredith Frailey, 477 to 309.
Lastly, for the At-Large Tribal Council seat, Johnny Jack Kidwell won with 989 votes. Following him were: Kyle Haskins, 670; Marilyn Vann, 543; Mary-Charlotte Grayson, 137; Matthew Benjamin Scraper, 74; Robin Mayes, 37; Shawna Johnson, 6; and Wallace Ryan Craig, 5.
The results of Saturday’s election are still unofficial. It is likely several races will require runoff election, for which the Daily Press will have updates on.
