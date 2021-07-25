In a close race for the Cherokee Nation District 2 Tribal Council seat, Candessa Tehee defeated Bobby Slover by seven votes in a runoff election Saturday.
Tehee received 367 votes to Slover’s 360. The results came just days after Slover was charged with accepting an illegal campaign donation. Late Saturday evening Slover posted a video of himself on Facebook, claiming to have won the election “outright.”
On Sunday, Tehee also took to social media, saying any claims that the election was stolen are not based on evidence.
“It is telling that the only candidate who has been charged with election crimes is claiming the election was ‘stolen,’” Tehee wrote. “These claims are based on absolutely no evidence except their own hurt feelings.”
In the District 7 Tribal Council race, Joshua Sam defeated David Comingdeer, 638 to 594.
Melvina Shotpouch received 384 votes in the race for the District 10 Tribal Council position, defeating Shaunda Handle-Davis, who received 271 votes.
In the race for the Tribal Council’s one of two at-large seats, Johnny Jack Kidwell received 1,525 votes to Kyle Haskins’s 1,004.
Absentee ballots played a crucial role in the tribe’s election once again, as each winner received more absentee ballots than their opponents. All of the results still have to be certified by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission. The deadline for candidates to request a recount is Wednesday at 5 p.m.
