The driver of a vehicle that struck a man Friday night on the Bertha Parker Bypass has been arrested on several charges.
Margaret Hall, 80, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after detectives received a tip about significant damage to her vehicle.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the initial report that the victim was either pushed or fell from a moving vehicle was incorrect.
He said Christopher Jones was intoxicated when he stumbled onto the Bertha Parker Bypass.
“What it looks like, [Jones] just walked out into to traffic at 8 at night and got hit,” King said. “We’ve track him down to his ex-wife’s house an hour before and he was intoxicated and left on foot. We believe he was just walking and walked out into traffic.”
Hall didn’t stop the vehicle after she struck Jones, and she told authorities she believed she had hit an animal.
“[She] learned about [the crash] today and she said she planned on turning herself in on Monday to the District Attorney’s Office,” King said.
Hall was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, failure to register vehicle, driving under suspension, and no insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.