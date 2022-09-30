The Cookson Fire Department recovered the body of a 22-year-old male from Lake Tenkiller on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Nathan Williams, of Tahlequah, was working on a dock near Barnacle Bill’s Marina around 12:30 p.m. when he fell in the water and did not resurface.
The body was recovered around 1:30 p.m. by the Cookson Fire Department.
According to the OHP, Williams wasn’t wearing a personal flotation device and the weather was clear at the time of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.