UPDATE:
4:44
Oklahoma State Health Department also has capability as of Friday to test for the novel coronavirus without having to send samples to Atlanta. That capability will deliver results quicker and help minimize risks of community spread.
UPDATE:
4:25 P.M.
The man reported the symptoms and was tested. The sample was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and results were revealed Friday.
The man's four family members are being monitored and quarantined in their home. The man worked from home, so officials were hopeful the risk of community spread was minimal.
UPDATE:
4:22 P.M.
There was no evidence of community spread at this time, and the patient and his family have been quarantined.
State health officials said the patient showed no symptoms while traveling to Italy at Feb. 23. Symptoms first surfaced on Feb. 29.
4:09 P.M.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced the first positive case of COVID-19, or the coronavirus. The person infected is a Tulsa man in his 50s who recently traveled to Italy.
