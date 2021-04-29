A flood warning remains in effect for the Illinois River through Friday.
Motorists should exercise caution when driving the State Highway 10 corridor, according to Ed Fite, GRDA vice president for water quality.
SH 10 is closed between Hanging Rock and No Head Hollow north of the Highway 10 intersection with Highway 62. Several secondary roads adjacent to the Illinois River are impacted by floodwaters, including the Combs Bridge area where floodwaters cover the roadway on the east side of the bridge.
According to the National Weather Service, several cabins and parks are severely flooded and many others are isolated, and farmlands are inundated. NWS said this is a dangerous and life-threatening situation.
Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating.
The current conditions as of 5:30 p.m. April 29 are:
• Watts gauge, U.S. 59 bridge, 18.58 feet.
• Chewey gauge, Hampton Bridge, 16.48 feet.
• Moodys gauge, Combs Bridge, 20.04 feet.
• Tahlequah gauge, U.S. 62 bridge, 21.57 feet.
• Eldon gauge, Barren Fork Creek, SH 51 bridge, 11.70 feet.
• Kansas gauge, Flint Creek, U.S. 412 bridge, 7.46 feet.
