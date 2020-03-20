State Highway 10 north of Hanging Rock has been closed to motorists by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
As of 10:15 a.m. Friday, a moderate flood warning continues in-force for the Illinois River, according to Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for rivers operations and water quality.
Water levels are still on the rise at Chewey and Tahlequah gauge sites.
Barren Fork Creek and Flint Creek have crested with falling water levels.
Motorists should exercise caution when driving on secondary roads as there may be areas where flood waters cover the roadway and-or have been rutted or washed out by runoff from rainfall.
Current conditions reported:
• Watts Gage-U.S. 59 Highway Bridge, crested at 2 a.m. Friday at 21.98 feet, presently at 21.20 feet and falling, moderate flood stage.
• Chewey Gage-Hampton Bridge, the gauge site is presently reporting a water level of 20.3 feet, moderate flood stage with projected crest for midday Friday.
• Tahlequah Gauge-U.S. 62 Highway Bridge, the gauge site is presently reporting a water level of 18.5 feet, moderate flood stage with projected crest Friday evening.
• Barren Fork Creek-Eldon/S.H. 51 Highway Bridge, crested Thursday evening at 19.31 feet, presently at 12.56 feet and falling, minor flood stage.
• Flint Creek-Kansas/U.S. 412 Highway Bridge, crested Thursday evening at 9.61 feet, presently at 8.25 feet and falling, level is below the 11.0 feet, minor flood stage.
