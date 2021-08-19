The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday night to require all adults and students to wear facial masks, regardless of vaccination status, although exemptions may be given on a case-by-case basis.
The move defies Oklahoma Senate Bill 658, which prevents public school districts from requiring masks without Gov. Kevin Stitt's declaring an emergency. He has not done that.
Hulbert will join Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South Schools, which previously announced they would enforce a mask mandate.
The announcement comes after the Hulbert Middle School and Hulbert High School went virtual until the end of the week because over 25 percent of the population of their schools went on quarantine. The elementary school did not shut down.
In a letter issued Thursday morning, Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate informed parents that their decision came from recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The mandate will go into effect Aug. 19.
“The safety of our school family is our greatest priority, and increasing cases of COVID-19 in our district made this difficult decision necessary,” she wrote.
Since Hulbert started school on Aug. 12, seven individuals have tested positive, which has resulted in 154 people being placed in quarantine. This reportedly includes most of the HHS Rider football team, which was slated for its season opener Friday, Aug. 27 against Westville.
“The current situation creates not only a risk to students’ health, but also results in a significant loss of in-person instructional time. By wearing masks in the classroom, we can better protect the health of our students and significantly reduce the number of students who need to quarantine when there is a positive case,” Choate wrote.
According to the letter, the number of cases exceeded that experienced at any time last year, which Choate attributes to the more aggressive Delta variant of COVID-19.
“Cases in Cherokee County continue to grow, and – based on the size of our enrollment – our school numbers are increasing at an even faster rate,” she wrote.
HPS officials said they will work with individuals who require an exception to the mandate on a case-by-case basis.
