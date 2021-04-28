Projected flood peaks for Illinois River gauge sites have been increased. All Illinois River gauge sites will crest at major flood stage, according to Ed Fite, GRDA vice president for water quality.
Landowners and commercial flotation device operations are encouraged to move livestock and equipment to higher ground located outside the floodway area.
Motorists should exercise caution when driving the State Highway 10 corridor northeast of Tahlequah beginning Wednesday evening extending through early hours of Friday morning.
“It’s anticipated State Highway 10 will be closed by floodwaters beginning late this evening and should reopen to traffic midnight Thursday-early Friday morning,” said Fite. “Don’t drive into floodwaters; turn around don’t drown.”
Combs Bridge and other secondary roads will be impacted by floodwaters extending through late Thursday evening.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the projected flood crest peak levels and times are:
• Watts gauge, U.S. 59 Highway Bridge, Illinois River, 23.5 feet, Wednesday evening at midnight-early Thursday morning, major flood level.
• Chewey gauge, Hampton Bridge, Illinois River, 21.7 feet, approximately sunrise Thursday morning, major flood level.
• Tahlequah gauge, U.S. 62 Highway Bridge, Illinois River, 20.5 feet, Thursday evening, major flood level.
• Eldon gauge, Barren Fork Creek, S.H. 51 Highway Bridge, 19.4 feet, Wednesday evening, minor flood level.
• Kansas gauge, Flint Creek, U.S. 412 Highway Bridge, 10.1 feet, 7 p.m. Wednesday, action level.
