STILWELL – A man suspected of murder was arrested this evening in Adair County.
Oklahoma and Arkansas law enforcement agencies were assisting the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the hunt for a man suspected of murder.
On May 13, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office was called to 4725 Road in Stilwell, where Brandon Stane was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Tyler Presley, 35, was identified as the suspect, and he fled the scene before first responders arrived. The OSBI said Presley’s whereabouts are unknown.
According to reports, Stane’s family had been concerned about his sister, who was at the suspect’s house at the time. Investigators say Presley was in a relationship with Stane’s sister.
The OSBI said Presley stole Stane’s white 1995 Ford Ranger pickup and left the scene. That Oklahoma tag number is JLE643.
According to reports, that truck was seen on a Springdale, Arkansas, retail store security video at 5 p.m., May 13.
Investigators say Presley is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.
Presley is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He is believed to be driving the stolen pickup truck, which has blue pinstripes on both sides.
Anyone who has information, or knows where Presley is, should call 911 or the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. Those with information can remain anonymous.
