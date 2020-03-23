As many as a dozen individuals from Northeastern State University who accompanied President Steve Turner to Washington, D.C., recently are being asked to follow protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The students who traveled are members of NSU's President's Leadership Class. All have been back in Oklahoma for more than nine days, and thus far, none have become ill.
Dan Mabery, vice president for university relations, said Monday morning, March 23, that administrators have shared CDC guidelines with those who have traveled.
"We haven’t had any reports of students or anyone on that trip having any illnesses whatsoever," Mabery said. "They have completed the required travel documents. We are following all recommended CDC guidelines and they are monitoring their health."
The travelers have been advised to take their temperature twice a day and practice social distancing.
Mabery said the group flew out on Wednesday, March 11, and was back in Oklahoma the following Sunday, March 15.
The group falls under the same rules as those set for others who left the state over spring break.
Turner, in the first of two community letters released last weekend, announced the tightening of restrictions governing which students were allowed back on campus Monday, March 23, when it reopened on a limited basis. Turner cited news reports about young people celebrating spring break in Florida as the reason for modifying an earlier statement that would have allowed most students back on campus.
"Given the seriousness and uncertainty of the coronavirus, I have made the decision that NSU will keep Student Housing closed for two weeks. Students who stayed in the residence halls over spring break because they had nowhere else to stay, and they, in fact, did not travel out of the state, can continue to stay and use take-out meal services," Turner wrote Saturday.
Turner had already said last week that all student coursework would be conducted online until at least April 5. He further clarified on Sunday that faculty and staff who could "telework" should do so, and that only staff members and administrators who perform "essential functions" that cannot be otherwise accomplished online should report to campus. Those, he stressed, should follow "CDC protocols and university instructions."
