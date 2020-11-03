With 15 of the 18 precincts reporting for the District 4 State Rep. race, Republican Bob Ed Culver has a significant lead over incumbent State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, 53.84 percent to 46.16 percent.
Incumbent Sheriff Jason Chennault has received 61.22 percent of the votes for Cherokee County Sheriff’s race, leading Republican Manuel Holland, who has received 38.78 percent. The Cherokee County Election Board still has seven more precincts to report for this race.
In the District 9 State Senate race, incumbent Republican Dewayne Pemberton has garnered 58.16 percent of the votes to Democrat Jack Reavis’s 41.84 percent, with four precincts left to report.
In the District 3 State Senate election, Republican Blake Cowboy Stephens has received 78.47 percent of the votes, while Democrat Dyllon Fite has 21.53 percent. There are still 10 precincts left to report.
District 2 U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin has almost assured his bid for reelection, with 73.96 percent of the votes and more than 100 precincts left to report. Democrat Danyell Lanier is sitting at 23.06 percent.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has a lead over Democrat Abby Broyles, 62.28 percent to 34.67 percent. There are still 698 more precincts to report their tallies.
In the presidential election, 20 of Cherokee County’s 24 precincts have reported, with President Donald Trump in the lead with 61.68 percent. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has received 35.71 percent.
