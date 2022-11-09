The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Claremore.
According to the OSBI, deputies with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to reports of a disturbance at Valmont Utility around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies were advised that a man had been causing the disturbance with a nail gun.
William Fairweather, 39, locked himself in the office of the business and refused to leave. Deputies and a marshal with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service tried speaking with Fairweather, but he was purportedly uncooperative.
Officials said the man was an employee at Valmont, but he wasn't scheduled to work at the time of the incident.
Fairweather reportedly shot at law enforcement officers with the nail gun, and they shot back with their handguns. It's unclear how long the standoff lasted, but Fairweather was ultimately killed.
The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner of death.
The OSBI is being assisted by the FBI, CNMS, RCSO, and the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision, since Native Americans were involved. The investigation is ongoing.
