Officials identified the person killed in Tuesday’s multi-vehicle crash in Keys.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, David Tharp, 72, of Tahlequah, was the driver of a 1993 Ford truck and pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Richard Carter, 71, was transported by Cherokee Nation EMS to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa and admitted in fair condition with head and arm injuries.
The 17-year-old driver of a 2012 Dodge truck was transported by Northeastern Health System EMS to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa and admitted in fair condition with head injuries.
The driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was not injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation as are the conditions of Tharp and the teen driver.
According to the report, all involved were wearing seatbelts except for Tharp. The weather at the time of the crash was rainy and the roadway was wet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.