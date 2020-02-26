A man who shot at Fort Gibson police officers last week is dead, local law enforcement officers have confirmed.
James Thompson was shot during an apparent exchange of fire with officers, right across the street from the Tahlequah Municipal Airport.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene, along with Cherokee County sheriff's deputies, U.S. marshals and other personnel. A roadblock has been set up near Allen Road and the State Highway 51 bypass.
OHP officials are en route to the scene to provide an update on what has occurred.
Police had been trying to find Thompson since Sunday night, when he shot at an officer trying to flag him down on a traffic stop. Thomson fled from the vehicle and escaped police.
Thompson, who has five outstanding felony warrants in Muskogee County, also has convictions there for drugs, running roadblocks, fleeing from police, burglary, having a stolen vehicle and more.
No one else was injured during the exchange.
More details will be available soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.