Some Shop Tahlequah 2021 prizes, including two cash grand prizes, remain unclaimed as of Jan. 9.
Prizes must be claimed by Jan. 31. Any unclaimed prizes will be absorbed by the participating businesses, some of which will use the prizes for other promotional efforts.
In-store prizes must be claimed and redeemed at the participating merchant’s business. The Grand Prizes must be claimed and redeemed at the Tahlequah Daily Press office, located at 106 W. Second Street in Tahlequah.
Grand Prize Winners
$3,000 Grand Prize = 037870 – origins: At the Y Liquor.
$500 Grand Prize = 100204 – origins: Workman’s.
Main Street Bucks at $100/each – Contact TMSA to claim, 918-931-1699.
Bucks No. 1 = 100872 – origins: Workman’s.
Bucks No. 2 = 017981 – origins: The Skin Spa & Boutique.
Bucks No. 3 = 045530 – origins: Workman’s.
In-store prize winning numbers
NEO Health = 083054.
Vivid Salon & Boutique = 071275.
Workman’s = 044307.
Rum Runners Discount Liquor = 062657.
Kroner & Baer = 066752.
Threadz Consignment = 084239.
Hearth & Pool = 008527.
Too Fond of Books = 095561.
The Branch = 092131.
