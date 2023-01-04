UPDATE: Suspect who shot at deputy still at large

A fleeing suspect shot at a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy several times during a lengthy pursuit Tuesday evening.
According to initial reports, deputies pursued a vehicle that failed to stop for law enforcement. Sheriff Jason Chennault said the driver of the Chevy Blazer was being pulled over for excessive speed on Stone Chapel Road.
The driver fled from deputies and shot at deputies during the course of the chase. Chennault said they determined the driver fired at least six times toward Deputy Nick Chute. The windshield to Chute's patrol vehicle was struck at least once.
The vehicle was found abandoned at 835 Road and 470 Road and the driver took off on foot. As of Wednesday afternoon, Chennault said, the driver hasn't been located.
"We still haven't found him but we're pretty sure we know who he is," Chennault said.
Woodall Public Schools announced the campus is on temporary lockdown Wednesday morning due to the incident.
“We will continue to communicate with the [Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office] and follow any instructions that are given,” WPS posted on its Facebook page.
The name of the suspect has not been released by the sheriff's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.